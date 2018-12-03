Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with a new guaranteed-to-please gift idea every day.

Okay, so a cashmere sweater from Everlane is a no-brainer gift. Who doesn’t love cashmere? But sometimes it’s okay to just relax and take the easy route. At $100, this is a gift that’ll please your mom, your sister, your best friend, or, hell, even yourself. There are a plenty of colors to choose from, including soothing lavender or white with black trim, but this year we’re really into the mustard yellow. The shade is surprisingly flattering on an array of skin tones, and it’s festive without being as predictable as Christmassy red.

