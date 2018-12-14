Chris Pratt’s Instagram Collage Skills Sure Are Something

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Instagram official. Photo: Getty Images

Having a birthday near a holiday can be distressing for at least one obvious reason: gifts. By no fault of your own, there’s always the chance of getting one present for both celebrations. Katherine Schwarzenegger’s birthday falls on December 14, so it’s likely the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has faced this quandary from time to time. This year is not one of those years, as new boyfriend Chris Pratt gave Katherine the ultimate birthday present: The gift of being Instagram-official.

The actor shared a collage of photos to honor the day of her birth, making up for Katherine’s months-long absence from his feed with six photos in one. “Happy Birthday Chief!,” he wrote. “Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.” From the photos, we have learned that the pair face mask together, give each other pedicures, and share a love of Jesus and His plaques. (Also: That Chris’s nickname for Katherine is “Chief.”)

The two have reportedly been dating since her mother set them up, but did not confirm or deny rumors until now. Katherine has yet to make Chris grid-official, but give her time; it’s her birthday! She did post photos of multiple cakes, and commemorated a visit from her brother, Patrick, who is also Pratt-approved.

