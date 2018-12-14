Christian Siriano Steps Up Once Again

Christian Siriano, Megan Mullally. Photo: Getty Images

Should you have a crime emergency, throw up the Bat Signal and Batman is on his way. Looking to exorcise a few pesky ghosts from your apartment? Call the Ghostbusters. But if you’re a celebrity in need of a gown for a red carpet or to wear to an awards show and you’re coming up short, the thing to do is drop a hint on social media. Christian Siriano is at the ready.

On Thursday, the actress Megan Mullally posted to Instagram about how she was having a hell of a time finding a gown for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild awards, which she is hosting. She explained that she “will be buying [her] dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that I will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT. Designers do not send me dresses.” Even her online gown shopping hasn’t always been fruitful; according to her caption, she attempted to buy a dress from Saks Fifth Avenue, but the retailer seemingly cancelled her order, for undisclosed reasons.

Ever at the ready, however, was Siriano, who stepped in on Friday to offer his services, both on Instagram and Twitter. Mullally has yet to reply, but fans were eager to see the collaboration happen.

Hey @MeganMullally would love to dress you anytime any day! Xo — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) December 14, 2018

This isn’t the first time the designer has stepped in when it seemed no one else would. In June 2016, Leslie Jones tweeted that finding a gown for the premiere of Ghostbusters was proving difficult; Siriano slid into her mentions shortly thereafter. Since then, she’s showed up at his fashion shows, where she’s had more fun than everyone else in the room combined.

