Gift of the Day: Minimalist Pottery

This past summer, British retailer MatchesFashion launched a home section full of colorful finds. Most of the stuff was pretty pricey, but one brand stood out for its affordability — Raawii, a Danish pottery label. Ranging from $51 for a bowl to $64 for a jug, the pieces offer a cheerful spin on minimalist Scandinavian design, making them the perfect present for the discerning décor fan. You can find them in shades of yellow, orange, white, and millennial pink, but this moody blue is a favorite. All you need are a few satsuma oranges and you have the perfect centerpiece (and dessert!) for your next dinner party.

