Gift of the Day: Very Impressive Earrings

’Tis the time of year for all things shiny, like Christmas lights, sequined dresses, and, of course, over-the-top jewelry, like these celadon rhinestone earrings from Miu Miu. If their dramatic size doesn’t sell you, consider the luxe presentation: They come in a branded silk pouch, nestled inside a bag featuring Miu Miu’s signature millennial pink packaging. Plus, they’re surprisingly lightweight, so they’re more wearable than you’d think. Buy them for someone you really want to impress.

