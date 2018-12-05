Gift of the Day: An Elegant Lunchbox for Grown-ups

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Are you shopping for someone who brings immaculate lunches to work every day? Or someone who’s resolving to budget better in the new year by skipping the 1 p.m. Seamless order? Either way, get your lunch-centric friend this very nice-looking ceramic bowl, made for toting kale-and-quinoa creations in style.

What makes it better than regular tupperware: It’s prettier, of course. Made from a mix of ceramic and plastic, it’s BPA-free and microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The silicon strap keeps everything secure, and — added bonus — the color is so distinctive that you’ll spot any potential food thieves from a mile away.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.