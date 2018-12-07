Gift of the Day: A Pillowcase Designed for Beauty Sleep

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

There are a lot of pretty silk pillowcases out there that promise to make you prettier in turn, but Upstate’s Beauty Sleep Pillow is one of the prettiest. Each set of two is hand-dyed in Brooklyn in a kind-of marble, kind-of tie-dye pattern that’s way more interesting than Millennial Pink.

In addition to being nice to look at, they feel really, really good to lie on (in any position.) That’s because they’re hypoallergenic and 100 percent silk charmeuse, which prevents hair breakage, cuts down on frizz, and regulates temperature so your face retains more moisture (and not in a night-sweats way). Everyone on your list has to sleep at some point, right? These pillowcases will upgrade anyone’s nighttime setup, no matter how ridiculous their bedtime is.

