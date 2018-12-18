Photo: Getty Images

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Holiday in Handcuffs. The Princess Switch. The Holiday Calendar. You Can’t Fight Christmas. The Christmas Chronicles. Christmas Crush. Christmas Inheritance. A Christmas Prince (the first one). The Spirit of Christmas. There is clearly no shortage of Christmas movies currently available on popular streaming services in which something happens to threaten the Christmas holiday, and someone has to fix it.

Whether a workaholic woman is falling in love with an old Christmas ghost, or a wealthy heiress woman is doomed to spending a few days in her dad’s hometown in order to take over the family’s multi-million-dollar company, or a non-princess woman is switching places with a princess or falling in love with a prince, or a lonely woman is kidnapping a man and taking him home for Christmas to pose as her fiancé, or Santa goes to jail briefly, I believe it is fair to say Christmas-movie conflict is as abundant as gifts under a tree.

Still, we at the Cut are of the opinion that there are not enough Christmas movies during which something happens to threaten the Christmas holiday, and someone has to fix it. So, as a Christmas gift to you, we’ve put together a generator to give you a personalized (in the sense that it’s given to you personally when you click the button) Christmas-movie conflict to add to your holiday merrymaking.

What will threaten Christmas in your holiday movie? Make a wish on a Santa star, and click the “Ho Ho Ho” to find out!