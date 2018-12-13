Deciem Is Coming to Sephora in January

Photo: Getty Images, Deciem

Everyone’s favorite affordable skin-care line is back in a big way that will allow you to collect VIB Rouge points. Deciem has certainly had an eventful year, full of more bizarre Instagram posts, rapid firings and rehirings, and the ousting of founder Brandon Truaxe via court order. But it seems like everything is getting better, since Deciem will relaunch their most affordable and known line, The Ordinary, at Sephora in January.

When Truaxe announced on Instagram that the brand would be closing down for good, beauty enthusiasts across the internet freaked out. The Ordinary is known for its high-quality skin-care products at drugstore prices. But, that panic lasted for all of two days before it was revealed that Truaxe was out, and that former co-CEO Nicola Kilner would take over with Deciem here to stay. So, it’s back to Sephora, where the brand already had a brief six-month stint earlier this year before moving over to Ulta.

Even in a year that has been wracked with a lot of unpredictability, their profits are up: According to WWD, Deciem had their biggest month in November, netting a cool $20.4 million. In the interview, the (reinstated) CEO Nicola Killner said that they have over 50 new products in development that should be released next year. It should be interesting to see what’s to come from Deciem in 2019.