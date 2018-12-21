The Best Looks From Cardi Bi’s ‘Money’ Music Video

Cardi B. Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube

If you are still planning a New Year’s Resolution before 2019 officially begins, Cardi B’s new music video is an excellent place to find inspiration. In fact, it is so provident that you could watch it for an extra boost in the dead of summer to keep you on track to manifesting your greater goals.

On Friday, Cardi debuted the video for “Money,” a single in which she explains how and why she likes money so much. Directed by Jora Frantzis and styled by Kollin Carter, the video is an uncensored look at Cardi being a boss. It will make you want to follow up on outstanding invoices, ask your boss for a raise, or start your own venture.

No matter your career goals, this video’s wardrobe is inspirational.

Black and White

To stand out from her team of tuxedo-jacket-wearing, pants-eschewing bank robbers, in pearls and thigh-highs, Cardi chose a Gareth Pugh power shoulder jacket and floor-length mermaid skirt from the Spring/Summer 2017 collection. This is the Reservoir Dogs remake we deserve.

Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube

The Case for Spats as Jewelry

This homage to Lil Kim, which Cardi acknowledged on Instagram, will have me looking for a red and gold metalwork bikini until the summer.

Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube

Always on Time

Cardi’s Christian Cowan bodysuit was covered in watches, a motif from the designer’s fall 2018 and spring 2019 collections. Her headpiece was also wrapped with timepieces, and stylist Kollin Carter added vintage Chanel earrings and other gold jewelry for a gilded touch. As someone who is always 17 minutes late to everything, maybe this is the outfit I need to fix that.

Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube

A Bedroom Suit

If there were ever a case for underwear as outerwear, or as everyday, all day-wear, for that matter, this all-purple lingerie set with a matching bolero blazer would be it.

Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube

Your Jacquemus Could Never

We thought the big hat trend died this summer, after Emily Ratajkowski was tragically attacked by one. But this version is a much-needed update. Cardi can wear it from day to night. She’ll never need an umbrella again! Although, she definitely can’t wear it on the subway.

Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube

A Ballroom Gown Made for Breastfeeding

Just when you thought Resting Pump Face couldn’t get any more fashionable … She went there! While we’re not convinced that the baby in the video is Kulture herself, (or a living, breathing human baby at all), Cardi makes breastfeeding look incredibly glamorous in a long black gown with a large, convenient cutout.

Photo: Cardi B/ Youtube