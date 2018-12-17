Dior’s New Lady Bag Is Super-Fresh

Photo: Yudi Ela

The textured surface of this Dior Lady Art bag is a true showstopper. Running your palm over the emerald-green exterior is luxuriously soothing — like walking through a sunlit forest, and touching a soft bed of moss. The bag was reimagined by Lee Bul, a contemporary Korean sculpture and installation artist whose work questions the marginalization of women and patriarchal authority. Bul embroidered cotton and silk together to create the mosslike effect, an outstanding feat of craftsmanship that gives the purse a gorgeous texture. Wear it truly anywhere as a statement bag — it’ll blend right in at the grocery store, a high-end addition to the produce aisle.

Dior Lady Art #3 bag by Lee Bul, price available upon request at Dior Boutiques.