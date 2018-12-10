These Custom Tees Come Delivered in a Pizza Box

Photo: Courtesy of DKNY

What do you buy the New Yorker who has everything? What about a custom T-shirt delivered in a DKNY pizza box? That’s the premise behind the brand’s new digital pop-up project, which launches today on its website.

The pop-up is an extension of last fall’s “100% DKNY” guerrilla marketing campaign, which featured a gaggle of celebs, influencers, and editors wearing T-shirts emblazoned with phrases like “jetsetter” and “cellist.” The idea was to capture the uniqueness of its wearer, with everyone from Nicki Minaj to Edward Enninful showing off the tees on Instagram.

Now, the New York label is extending its customization offerings to the general public. Shoppers can create their own custom T-shirt ($50) or tote ($25) exclusively on DKNY’s website. And because packaging is half of the consumer experience, the finished product will be delivered hot and ready in a special DKNY pizza box. The promotion lasts through December 21, and net proceeds from the pop-up will benefit the Ronald McDonald House New York.