Donald Trump Jr. Rounds Out 2018 With Truly Tragic Birthday Tweet

Donald Trump Jr. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Back in June, First Large Adult Son Donald Trump Jr. offered up a profoundly bleak birthday message to his absent father on Fox & Friends. “Hopefully he’s watching … I imagine he is. Happy birthday Dad, I love you very much,” the Boss Boy and former alleged Aubrey O’Day sexter said into the camera, adding, “We love you and I look forward to seeing you soon, because I don’t get to see him that much anymore, that’s the only problem.”

Now, for his own birthday, DJT Jr. has somehow out-bleaked himself, tweeting: “It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date [SLIDESHOW]” and linking to a Daily Caller post titled, “It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date [SLIDESHOW]”.

It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date [SLIDESHOW] https://t.co/iFNosB1DCS via @dailycaller — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2018

The post says that Don Jr. “has a pretty fire Instagram,” and that because he is “turning 41 years old on December 31, I think it’s time to take a little trip down memory lane and explore some of his best Instagram photos to date.” Of these 37 “fire” posts, 11 are pictures of the outdoorsman fishing, 12 feature him wearing his favorite pattern (camo), one includes a falcon, and one includes Bret Michaels.

Well, at least he hasn’t mentioned his dad’s D today.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.