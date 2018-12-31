Elizabeth Warren Takes a Big Step Toward 2020 Presidential Bid

Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced in a video Monday that she has formed an exploratory committee for the presidency — a likely precursor to a run for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The Massachusetts senator has long been expected to seek the Democratic nomination for the presidency. The Washington Post notes that Warren’s announcement came as several other candidates, including Democratic senators, were preparing to announce their own exploratory committees. Some of those announcements could come within days, according to the Post.

In the four-and-a-half-minute video, which was emailed to supporters and shared on YouTube and social media, Warren touches on some of the progressive positions she endorses, including economic equality, health care reform, and government accountability. She says, “America’s middle class is under attack. How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice.”

Warren goes on to state, “Politicians look the other way while big insurance companies deny patients life-saving coverage, while big banks rip off consumers, and while big oil companies destroy this planet.” She adds, “Our government is supposed to work for all of us, but instead it has become a tool for the wealthy and well-connected. The whole scam is propped up by an echo chamber of fear and hate, designed to distract and divide us.”

The senator has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump; in turn, Trump has repeatedly publicly mocked Warren by referring to her as “Pocahontas” and claiming that she has “pretended to be a Native American in order to advance her career.” This fall, Warren released the results of a DNA test to show “strong evidence” of her Native American ancestry. She later reportedly regretted releasing the results, and native communities and groups condemned the test.

CNN notes that the announcement of the exploratory committee means Warren can start to raise money for the 2020 presidential election. Yet a source familiar with her thinking told CNN that Warren is “unlikely” to seek funds from billionaire-funded super PACs, and that she has sworn off corporate PAC money, as well.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.