Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?

Priyanka Chopra is a superstar. She’s stunning, talented, and recently took on the Jonas surname. It seems that she has it all — well, if “it all” includes marrying someone related to Kevin Jonas. But there’s something that not many people know, or choose to accept, about the global sensation that is Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That’s right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Sunday, December the 2, and I’ll tell you why I think so.

But who is Priyanka Chopra, former star of Quantico and current pride of India? Even before she crossed over from Bollywood superstardom into the Hollywood arena, she was on the edge of making history. Just a few years ago (around 2015), Priyanka had her big break in America, starring in an ABC drama series, the now-canceled Quantico. It may seem somewhat minor, but this success made Priyanka the first major Indian crossover star in America.

This series lead role led to endorsement deals, major film roles, and important Hollywood invitations, like the Met Ball. Hollywood had seen nothing like her. And neither had Nick Jonas.

If you’re unfamiliar, Nick Jonas is the youngest member of the now-defunct Jonas Brothers. Formed in 2005, the Jonas Brothers gained extreme popularity during their frequent appearances on the Disney Channel and their relationships with other teeny-bop-pop royalty, like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato. In 2013, Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, decided to no longer be connected professionally. Three years later, in 2016, Nick admitted that he was the one to broach the topic of splitting up. He said the change left the entire family “shaken,” but that they all eventually found their way. Kevin, by building a home with his wife who rarely speaks above a whisper, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters, and Joe, by fronting his new band, DNCE.

Between then and now, Nick has tried his hand at acting, even starring in television shows (who can forget Scream Queens?). He’s also continued to use that buttery voice of his to get songs like “Jealous” stuck in your head.

But how did Priyanka and Nick come together? Well: As Nick Jonas explains in the duo’s recent Vogue profile, he reached out to one of Priyanka’s Quantico co-stars, Graham Rogers, with a text message that read, “Priyanka. Is. Wow.” That was around September 2016, when Nick was 24 — not exactly the time you’d imagine a bachelor like Nick Jonas to think about settling down. But it was around the time you’d think someone like Priyanka, then 34, would. Following this text, Nick Jonas DM’d Priyanka on Twitter, and their exchange launched the very beginning of Priyanka’s plan to make this Nick Jonas opportunity her forever bitch.

Aside from the offensive Hollywoodness of Priyanka telling another celebrity that her “team” reads her direct messages, what she was really doing here was quite possibly dropping a hint to Nick that she was going to break his heart. Or, at the very least: She was indicating that he’d been added to the short list of Hollywood men that she and her team would test out for a possible romance. This same month, Priyanka was rumored to be getting hot and heavy with Tom Hiddleston at an Emmys after-party. Tom was a prime item then, as this was shortly after he’d been washed, rinsed, and repeated in the news cycle following his embarrassing relationship with Taylor Swift.

September 2016 is quite possibly the month when dating became a job for Priyanka. She told an Indian publication, “I have ended up getting into relationships with the people I meet and I usually meet people on movie sets … romantically my relationships have always been with people who I meet at work,” and adding, “Who says I don’t have a partner? I might not be with him because I am travelling. All my life I have never commented on the fact whether I am in a relationship or not.”

Which brings us back to Priyanka’s team. In early 2017, she told People that in addition to having a hand in her social-media correspondence, her team also does all of her “necessary shopping.” Which includes anything pertaining to her career, since she’s too busy spoiling herself with leather weights, titanium headphones, and splurging on yachts, homes, or the other luxuries in life. As she put it, she’s “always been a little indulgent. I work very hard to spoil myself; I am not someone who is stingy at all when it comes to money. I like the high life and I work for it!”

This may not seem important, but I assure you it is. Priyanka’s indulgences and what she views as necessities speak volumes to her personality and what she’ll do, or think she needs to do, for her career. In a 2017 tour of her Manhattan home, she told the cameras that she has a home theater because she’s an actress and needs one. “This I need. Because I’m an actress I need a private theater in my home … I just need it, cause it’s my job. I should have a private theater!” She also has a private theater in her home in India, but just like the one in New York, she told the interviewer, it’s never been used.

While Priyanka shops around for the finer things in life her team seems to be shopping around for the finer men. During the 2017 Vanity Fair party, her manager was standing next to Priyanka when Nick Jonas got on one knee and asked the actress, “Where have you been all my life?” This young man had enough interest in Priyanka to DM her and publicly proclaim his lust. So as far as Priyanka’s team must have seen it: He’d landed the role.

Months following, the two attended the 2017 Met Ball together and sparked many rumors about whether they were dating one another. Priyanka denied them, stating that they both just happened to be wearing Ralph Lauren to the Ball and decided to go together “for fun.” The wave of news passed, and it didn’t seem that important by the end of May. And, in fact, not many people thought much about the couple again until May of 2018, when they reappeared as a duo at various public events, like ball games.

After two months of dating, they became engaged in July 2018. An engagement that’s been riddled with more SponCon nonsense than even I could even dream up! Ranging from Tiffany’s to Amazon to the Google Pixel 3 phone to Ralph Lauren (the man who first dressed them as a couple), Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their “love” make them money — circumventing the methods used by the celebrities of yore, who stuck to selling their wedding or baby photos to magazines. Priyanka’s commitment to monetizing this life milestone should have been a huge red flag for Nick, but poor thing seems to be blinded by love.

At just 26, Nick Jonas, a man now married for several days, has had a long interest in older women. Back in 2013, when he was 20, Nick told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he enjoyed the company of an older woman because they “know what they want.” At 20, Nick claimed, he had already dated an unnamed woman 15 years his senior. Around this time, Nick was also linked to Australian singer and Actress Delta Goodrem, who’s eight years older than Nick, and in 2015, Nick was linked with Kate Hudson, who’s 13 years his senior.

Also on Watch What Happens Live, Kevin Jonas told viewers that Nick needed an older woman since he’d already experienced so much life. So this ten-year age gap between Nick and his new wife doesn’t seem that far fetched … for Nick.

Nick doesn’t suffer from the same affliction as his wife (being and thriving on being Extra As All Fuck). For Priyanka, going overboard with all things in her life is more important than oxygen. Take this incident, for example: Back in April, before Priyanka reunited with Nick, she was photographed with a new bracelet — and some fans thought that her evil eye bracelet was a mangalsutra, a necklace that is tied around a bride’s neck by her groom in a Hindu wedding and worn until the groom’s death. Priyanka, then single, put rumors that she was secretly married to a mystery man to bed, tweeting, “Hahahah! heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol.”

Like Priyanka said in her tweet earlier this year, the world would know if she got married, and she was right. Plus, I’m sure she was offended that people would assume her mangalsutra could be so small and nondescript, considering the one she’s wearing now is just one massive diamond. She’s also taken their pre-wedding festivities to whatever level is above the next level. For the couples Sangeet, or musical night (which is typically held the night before the marriage ceremony), Priyanka and Nick’s families performed on a stage set up that’s typically reserved for events such as the Academy Awards or the Tonys. And, frankly, I am offended that the evening was not televised — we all deserve to see Kevin Jonas and Sansa Stark perform on the same stage!

Somehow, all we got were identical Instagram feeds from Nick and Priyanka, and the haunting components of their Vogue cover that continue to be released. Personally, I’ve been continually attacked by the images of Priyanka dancing to Nick’s song “Close.” This video was released on December 1, the same day Nick and Priyanka shared photos of their Mehendi. Traditionally, a mehendi involves the bride and some of her friends and family members have mehendi, or henna, drawn on their hands and feet. However, who knows what Priyanka and Nick did, as they both said they made the ceremony their “own,” in their Instagram captions.

Starting last Wednesday, Nick and Priyanka have had almost a week long celebration of their love. They’ve even said that guests will “need a vacation” after the couple is through with them. In Mumbai the couple’s wedding has included traditional Hindu wedding ceremonies like the Sangeet and Mehendi, which took place on Friday, November 30. The next day, on Saturday December 1, the couple exchanged vows in their western ceremony in front of 225 guests at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Then on Sunday, the second of December, Nick and Priyanka held their Hindu wedding and a Bidaai (which involves the bride’s family blessing her new life with her new husband).

On Tuesday, the newlyweds held a wedding reception in Delhi for friends and family. They also plan on having additional celebrations in America very soon.

Since their marriage — the wedding ceremonies and events that began on December 1 — Nick and Priyanka have let fans and enemies alike know some of the most intimate details of their wedding. Through their social-media posts and a People magazine cover, nothing has been left up to speculation and not a hint of privacy has been offered to us from them as it relates to their coupledom.

At times, marriage can be a beautifully wonderful union that warms even the coldest of hearts, but sadly, this union evokes no such feeling. All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist. Even more upsetting, she’s a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback. (Sadly, no one has yet to report on whether or not Nick Jonas was truly comfortable riding into his wedding on horseback.)

Nick, if you’re reading this, find that horse and gallop away as fast as you can!