Whoa! Fanny Packs Accounted for 25 Percent of Accessories Economy Growth

Gucci spring 2018. Photo: Catwalking/Getty Images

If you spent any time scrolling Instagram this year, or walking the streets of New York, you won’t be surprised to learn that a lot of people now own fanny packs. What is surprising, however, is the remarkable impact this trend has had on the accessories economy.

As reported by Quartzy: “Despite making up just 1% of fashion-accessories sales, fanny packs were responsible for nearly 25% of the industry’s growth in the first 10 months of this year.” Twenty-five percent! Let that sink in for a moment.

Quartz cited the findings of market-research firm, The NPD Group, which explains that fanny packs have helped to revitalize a market that was previously in decline, along with backpacks and luggage.

“Changing consumer behaviors, such as travel and the pursuit of convenience, are changing the way consumers everywhere think about the accessories they need,” said NPD Group analyst Beth Goldstein in the report. Conversely, interest in bags like totes, shoppers, and messenger bags has decreased.

This isn’t the first time fanny packs have taken over the accessories landscape. They were the It-bag back in the ’80s, and not coincidentally, ’80s fashion was the most trendy google search term of 2018. But now, fanny packs aren’t just practical and fun fashion items — they’re a “status” accessory. Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more have caught on to the fanny pack frenzy, attracting more male customers in the process. Good luck trying to get your hands on one by Louis Vuitton x Supreme.

At this rate, perhaps next year men will be ready to admit that they just like cute bags.