Millennials Have Killed the Serif

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Well, we’ve done it again. After millennials killed napkins and boobs, we came for the serif in prestige fashion-house logos. A graphic circulating on Twitter shows how one by one fashion logos are becoming more similar and de-serifed. Which should be confusing to anyone who thought the point of a logo was to be immediately recognizable.

Signs of monoculture everywhere. pic.twitter.com/WIPFkLn53J — matrix medea (@matrixmedea) December 12, 2018

Okay yes, Balenciaga’s was already sans-serif, but still! These brands, who produce radically different collections, have all fallen into a pit of Helvetica when it comes to choosing a logo. Isn’t there hope that we could rely on designers like Riccardo Tisci and Demna Gvasalia to give us something different or even interesting? Of course, this isn’t limited to the fashion world — just look at any ad targeted to millennials. RIP serif typeface, c. 1455 –2018.