15 of the Sparkliest, Glitziest Party Shoes We Could Find

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
It’s party season and nothing says “I’m ready for a good night” like very fun shoes. Whether you’re in the mood for heels or you’d rather stick to flats, there are plenty of festive styles made for every occasion on your calendar. For the person who loves all things sparkly, check out J.Crew’s glitter boots or Madewell’s sparkly Mary Janes. If you’d rather go for texture, & Other Stories has a plush velvet bootie, while Marni’s vibrant fuchsia slides are both luxe and a little louche. The best part: All of these styles make a big impact, so if you’re feeling lazy, you don’t have to do much else.
Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
Rhinestone Fringe Stiletto Pumps
$129
at & Other Stories
The swishy rhinestone fringe is just begging for Kira Kira or Boomerang.
Velvet Snake Ankle Boots
$149
at & Other Stories
When the temps are sub-zero and you want to still look festive, rich velvet is the answer.
Sophia Webster Rosalind Metallic Sandals
$395
at Net-a-Porter
Who says you need to wear one color on your feet when a rainbow is just as stylish?
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump
$995
at Nordstrom
Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi have been around for 15 years and they’re a favorite for all fancy occasions. Navy blue is a top seller, but buttery yellow is a fresher choice.
Marni Satin Slipper
$630
at Net-a-Porter
Between the flashy fuchsia satin and the dramatic tongue, these are as fun as any pair of sparkly stilettos.
Steve Madden Women’s Daisie Rhinestone Pumps
$100
at Macy’s
Wear these with a sequin dress, add some highlighter, and be the sparkliest human in the room.
Malone Souliers Satin-Trimmed Leather and Mesh Pump
$695
at Net-a-Porter
Wrap up your ankles in a neat red bow.
Yuul Yie Doreen Embellished Slingback Pumps
$350
at Nordstrom
Up-and-coming shoe designer Yuul Yie is known for her quirky heels, like these pearl-trimmed slingbacks.
Madewell The Delilah Mary Jane
$72
at Nordstrom
Contrast these pink mary janes with jeans — they’d be too cutesy with dresses.
Loeffler Randall Penny Bow Slide
$395
at Moda Operandi
Ruffled lame creates a satisfying rustling sound with every step.
Miu Miu Jewel Platform Sandal
$534
at Nordstrom
Miu Miu heels are consistently comfortable, even after a night of partying. This pair happens to be super fun and on sale.
J. Crew Maya Ankle Boot
$107
at Nordstrom
These are a fraction of the cost, but with just as much shimmer.
Topshop Jax Embellished Wraparound Genuine Calf Hair Pump
$115
at Nordstrom
Rather than wearing a leopard coat like every girl on Instagram, get creative with zebra-print pumps instead.
Jeffrey Campell Gallery Sandal
$125
at Nordstrom
Barely there and in flashy red, they’re made for sleek black dresses.
Saptodojojokartiko Tusara Penara Pump
$595
at Moda Operandi
These embellished slides feel like the shoe version of a cupcake covered in sprinkles.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Flora Slingback Sandals
$453
at Shopbop
Wear them to count down the new year and break them out again when the weather finally gets nice.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.