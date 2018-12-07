15 of the Sparkliest, Glitziest Party Shoes We Could Find

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

It’s party season and nothing says “I’m ready for a good night” like very fun shoes. Whether you’re in the mood for heels or you’d rather stick to flats, there are plenty of festive styles made for every occasion on your calendar. For the person who loves all things sparkly, check out J.Crew’s glitter boots or Madewell’s sparkly Mary Janes. If you’d rather go for texture, & Other Stories has a plush velvet bootie, while Marni’s vibrant fuchsia slides are both luxe and a little louche. The best part: All of these styles make a big impact, so if you’re feeling lazy, you don’t have to do much else.

Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

If You Want Shoes Made for Instagram

$129 at & Other Stories Rhinestone Fringe Stiletto Pumps The swishy rhinestone fringe is just begging for Kira Kira or Boomerang. $129 at & Other Stories Buy

If You Want Shoes to Keep You Warm

$149 at & Other Stories Velvet Snake Ankle Boots When the temps are sub-zero and you want to still look festive, rich velvet is the answer. $149 at & Other Stories Buy

If You Want Shoes That Are Super Fun

$395 at Net-a-Porter Sophia Webster Rosalind Metallic Sandals Who says you need to wear one color on your feet when a rainbow is just as stylish? $395 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want Classic But Not-Boring Shoes

$995 at Nordstrom Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi have been around for 15 years and they’re a favorite for all fancy occasions. Navy blue is a top seller, but buttery yellow is a fresher choice. $995 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want Flats That Feel As Special As Heels

$630 at Net-a-Porter Marni Satin Slipper Between the flashy fuchsia satin and the dramatic tongue, these are as fun as any pair of sparkly stilettos. $630 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want to Be a Human Disco Ball

If You Want to Look Like a Present

$695 at Net-a-Porter Malone Souliers Satin-Trimmed Leather and Mesh Pump Wrap up your ankles in a neat red bow. $695 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want Artsy Heels

$350 at Nordstrom Yuul Yie Doreen Embellished Slingback Pumps Up-and-coming shoe designer Yuul Yie is known for her quirky heels, like these pearl-trimmed slingbacks. $350 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want Lots of Sparkle

$72 at Nordstrom Madewell The Delilah Mary Jane $72 (was $108, now 33% off) Contrast these pink mary janes with jeans — they’d be too cutesy with dresses. $72 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love ASMR

$395 at Moda Operandi Loeffler Randall Penny Bow Slide Ruffled lame creates a satisfying rustling sound with every step. $395 at Moda Operandi Buy

If You Want Drama and Comfort

$534 at Nordstrom Miu Miu Jewel Platform Sandal $534 (was $890, now 40% off) Miu Miu heels are consistently comfortable, even after a night of partying. This pair happens to be super fun and on sale. $534 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Loved Chanel’s Sparkly Boots

$107 at Nordstrom J. Crew Maya Ankle Boot $107 (was $178, now 40% off) These are a fraction of the cost, but with just as much shimmer. $107 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re Into Animal Print

$115 at Nordstrom Topshop Jax Embellished Wraparound Genuine Calf Hair Pump Rather than wearing a leopard coat like every girl on Instagram, get creative with zebra-print pumps instead. $115 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re a Minimalist

$125 at Nordstrom Jeffrey Campell Gallery Sandal Barely there and in flashy red, they’re made for sleek black dresses. $125 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love All Things Over-the-Top

$595 at Moda Operandi Saptodojojokartiko Tusara Penara Pump These embellished slides feel like the shoe version of a cupcake covered in sprinkles. $595 at Moda Operandi Buy

If You Want Sandals You Can Wear Well Into 2019

Photo: 18-11-27 Accessories AM1 B4 jentricolello W $453 at Shopbop Maryam Nassir Zadeh Flora Slingback Sandals Wear them to count down the new year and break them out again when the weather finally gets nice. $453 at Shopbop Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.