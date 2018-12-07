i love the holidays!!!!!

15 of the Sparkliest, Glitziest Party Shoes We Could Find

It’s party season and nothing says “I’m ready for a good night” like very fun shoes. Whether you’re in the mood for heels or you’d rather stick to flats, there are plenty of festive styles made for every occasion on your calendar. For the person who loves all things sparkly, check out J.Crew’s glitter boots or Madewell’s sparkly Mary Janes. If you’d rather go for texture, & Other Stories has a plush velvet bootie, while Marni’s vibrant fuchsia slides are both luxe and a little louche. The best part: All of these styles make a big impact, so if you’re feeling lazy, you don’t have to do much else.

Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

If You Want Shoes Made for Instagram

Rhinestone Fringe Stiletto Pumps
$129 at & Other Stories

The swishy rhinestone fringe is just begging for Kira Kira or Boomerang.

If You Want Shoes to Keep You Warm

Velvet Snake Ankle Boots
$149 at & Other Stories

When the temps are sub-zero and you want to still look festive, rich velvet is the answer.

If You Want Shoes That Are Super Fun

Sophia Webster Rosalind Metallic Sandals
$395 at Net-a-Porter

Who says you need to wear one color on your feet when a rainbow is just as stylish?

If You Want Classic But Not-Boring Shoes

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump
$995 at Nordstrom

Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi have been around for 15 years and they’re a favorite for all fancy occasions. Navy blue is a top seller, but buttery yellow is a fresher choice.

If You Want Flats That Feel As Special As Heels

Marni Satin Slipper
$630 at Net-a-Porter

Between the flashy fuchsia satin and the dramatic tongue, these are as fun as any pair of sparkly stilettos.

If You Want to Be a Human Disco Ball

Steve Madden Women’s Daisie Rhinestone Pumps
$100 at Macy’s

Wear these with a sequin dress, add some highlighter, and be the sparkliest human in the room.

If You Want to Look Like a Present

Malone Souliers Satin-Trimmed Leather and Mesh Pump
$695 at Net-a-Porter

Wrap up your ankles in a neat red bow.

If You Want Artsy Heels

Yuul Yie Doreen Embellished Slingback Pumps
$350 at Nordstrom

Up-and-coming shoe designer Yuul Yie is known for her quirky heels, like these pearl-trimmed slingbacks.

If You Want Lots of Sparkle

Madewell The Delilah Mary Jane
$72 (was $108, now 33% off)

Contrast these pink mary janes with jeans — they’d be too cutesy with dresses.

If You Love ASMR

Loeffler Randall Penny Bow Slide
$395 at Moda Operandi

Ruffled lame creates a satisfying rustling sound with every step.

If You Want Drama and Comfort

Miu Miu Jewel Platform Sandal
$534 (was $890, now 40% off)

Miu Miu heels are consistently comfortable, even after a night of partying. This pair happens to be super fun and on sale.

If You Loved Chanel’s Sparkly Boots

J. Crew Maya Ankle Boot
$107 (was $178, now 40% off)

These are a fraction of the cost, but with just as much shimmer.

If You’re Into Animal Print

Topshop Jax Embellished Wraparound Genuine Calf Hair Pump
$115 at Nordstrom

Rather than wearing a leopard coat like every girl on Instagram, get creative with zebra-print pumps instead.

If You’re a Minimalist

Jeffrey Campell Gallery Sandal
$125 at Nordstrom

Barely there and in flashy red, they’re made for sleek black dresses.

If You Love All Things Over-the-Top

Saptodojojokartiko Tusara Penara Pump
$595 at Moda Operandi

These embellished slides feel like the shoe version of a cupcake covered in sprinkles.

If You Want Sandals You Can Wear Well Into 2019

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Flora Slingback Sandals
$453 at Shopbop

Wear them to count down the new year and break them out again when the weather finally gets nice.

