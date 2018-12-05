Free Cheesecake Day Descends Into Mass Chaos

Cheesecake. Photo: Creativ Studio Heinemann/Getty Images/Westend61

In Arlington, Virginia, the local Cheesecake Factory has descended into chaos over an enticing giveaway.

Early Wednesday afternoon, ARLnow.com reports that police and medics were called to the scene of the Factory, where there were reports of a large crowd, heavy traffic, and a fight, the last of which either was a false alarm, or had dissipated before police arrived. One person was arrested after arguing with on-scene officers.

Why such madness? Today is none other than the establishment’s 40th anniversary, which it is celebrating nationwide by giving away “40,000 FREE slices* of cheesecake” to people who order on DoorDash, reads the website promotion.

“Get a free slice* of cheesecake when you order delivery through DoorDash!” the promo continues. “Use promo code FREESLICE at checkout. Get it while you can because an offer this sweet won’t last long!”

Well well well … the Cheesecake Factory clearly anticipated the high demand, but apparently failed to prepare for it. According an Arlington County Police spokeswoman, angry delivery drivers have occupied the restaurant, simply trying to grab their customers’ orders, and everyone is double parking.

What’s more is that this cheesecake madness isn’t isolated to Arlington — it has infected the whole damn country.

Mobs of #DoorDashers wait for hours to deliver free cheesecake as part of a @Cheesecake Factory & @DoorDash #freecheesecake promo. Not sure what kind of planning went into this but the organization & execution can be safely labeled as a complete clusterf*. All parties unhappy. pic.twitter.com/8wK0WuTUXr — k-lala (@mybestestme) December 5, 2018

ALSO I am aware that @DoorDash is not to blame here, because the poor guy has been sitting at @Cheesecake lobby since 12p! Cheesecake Factory is putting their in-house guests before their DoorDash customers and THAT IS JUST WRONG! -Hangry https://t.co/PafFmsbTTR — Jill (@DreamNofTahiti) December 5, 2018

@DoorDash_Help I tried to get my free slice of cheesecake, and it’s telling me that the promotion I’m trying to redeem is not valid at the store I chose.. is it all Cheesecake Factory restaurants or just certain ones? — Daniel Kamovitch (@DJKamovitch) December 5, 2018

So cheesecake factory is giving away free cheesecake through doordash. 5 extra bucks per delivery. The cheesecake factory is fucking packed.

It's chaos. Everyone is mad and I'm just here laughing. — Jaimito (@ItsJaimito) December 5, 2018

According to Buzzfeed, the Cheesecake Factory was supposed to have free cheesecake delivery at 2:00. It is now saying that it’s no longer available in my area. I very highly doubt that many cheesecakes have been ordered in 8 minutes IN MY AREA. America, explain. — Monica Carolina (@MoniMarlin44) December 5, 2018

cerritos cheesecake factory has a line out the door abd around the corner whats Going On — delaney 🦀 (@glokitti) December 5, 2018

There’s nothing like a deranged cheesecake story!