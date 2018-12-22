Gift of the Day: An Aesthetically Pleasing Water Bottle

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea every day.

The brand HAY is the gold standard for colorful, Danish-inspired home objects. Think of the stuff you’d find at The Wing or Dimes in New York. It makes any basic object, even a toothbrush, feel a bit more elevated and intentional. Yes, everyone you know probably already owns a water bottle. But this is a fancy water bottle — nice enough that you wouldn’t necessarily buy for yourself. Plus, it’s a way to help your giftee cut down on single-use plastic consumption in 2019. Ethics + aesthetics = magic.

