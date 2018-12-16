Gift of the Day: An All-Natural Perfume

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea every day.

It can be annoying to find a good gift for someone who both cares about ethical consumption and also loves beautiful things. It’s a very specific — but growing! — Venn diagram. Should they already have reusable saran wrap, a metal razor, and all the organic cotton jumpsuits one requires, try this perfume. An eco-friendly perfume is hard to find, but Ormaie is the best, hands down. It’s sustainably made by using natural materials and working with local artisans. Each of the bottles are manufactured from recycled glass and feature a hand-carved wood topper that looks very mid-century modern. The scent I love most, Le Passant, is inspired by colognes and has a nice sharpness to it — kind of like a pleasant after shave.

Ormaie is the brainchild of mother-son duo Baptiste Bouygues and Marie-Lise Jonak. Both have backgrounds in perfume and Bouygues comes from Givenchy, but they wanted to make a sustainable fragrance using natural materials. Each of the seven perfumes comes with its own color scheme and unique carved wood topper. Of all my 19 fragrances it’s the prettiest and one of the two I reach for every day. It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves design, sustainability, and very fancy things.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.