Lucky GOP Senators Have ‘Hot Beef Sundaes’ for Lunch

Being a Republican senator seems absolutely wild. There appears to be a lot of shouting, and hiding in bathrooms, and sometimes you have to hang out with Ted Cruz. Also, this week, for their “Thursday Lunch Group,” GOP senators were treated to a dish called “hot beef sundae.” Wild!

The lunch was hosted by Iowa GOP senator Joni Ernst, and the theme was “Fare from the Iowa State Fair.” Dishes included Iowa pork chops, loaded tater tots on sticks, Mexican street corn, butter cows with rolls, and Iowa Blue Bunny ice cream, in addition to the aforementioned “hot beef sundae” (which is also, presumably, what Ted Cruz has started calling himself since growing out his beard.)

Loved showing my colleagues a little taste of #Iowa at today’s lunch! Nothin’ says the Iowa State Fair like some:



🐂 Hot beef sundaes

🐖 Iowa pork chops

🥔 Loaded tater tot on a stick

🌽 Mexican street corn

🐄 Butter cow w/rolls

🍦 Ice cream from LeMars, IA pic.twitter.com/b3T03uVc7o — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 13, 2018

I have so many questions. Actually, just one. Wtf is a hot beef sundae? https://t.co/5u4t7cgMG5 — Tracie Hunte (@TracieHunte) December 14, 2018

Wtf is a “hot beef sundae” you ask? Well, it is apparently a staple of the Iowa state fair, and, as you can see from the picture above, includes “Beef Tips, Mashed Potatoes, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese.” Chanda from MyFarmhouseTable.com explains that, when arranged correctly, each ingredient of the hot beef sundae equates to an ingredient in a regular sundae — the mashed potatoes are the ice cream, the beef and gravy are the chocolate sauce, the cheddar cheese is the sprinkles, the sour cream is the whipped cream, and the tomato is the cherry on top.

At least it wasn’t 100 cans of soup.

