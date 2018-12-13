Consider Hailey Bieber’s New Haircut

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We’re nearing the end of 2018, which means the content generators are working overtime to deliver all manner of best-of and round-up lists for your viewing pleasure. Want to catch up on Meghan Markle’s big year? We got you. Ready to reminisce on the top fashion trends of 2018 (and also 1988)? Look no further. But please, do not let these distract you from Hailey Bieber, who also had a big year, which now includes getting a semi-dramatic new haircut.

The model and newlywed displayed a new bob on Instagram Stories, as one does in 2018, the year that the feature eclipsed Snapchat’s identical offering. It was a subtle reveal, in which Hailey sat propped up in bed, wearing a “Wyoming” shirt from Kanye West’s merch line. She obscured her face with a filter — literal heart eyes, a festive touch! — and spelled out the hair change in simple lettering: “chopped.”

Hailey’s haircut rounds up a very busy year. Take a deep breath, please, before we enumerate: She attended the Met Gala with Shawn Mendes; reconciled with ex Justin Bieber a few weeks later; traded her “yes” for a truly honking engagement ring; attended church a lot; cried a lot; rode a lot of Citi Bikes; got married; confirmed her wedding by changing her Instagram handle; contemplated a move to Canada; was one of the top-trending people in Google’s searches; and walked the Versace runway show for the first time. What new milestones will 2019 bring? Only Hailey knows for sure.

Hailey’s new hair. Photo: @haileybieber/Instagram