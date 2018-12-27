Internet Reacts to Horizontal Instagram Scroll With Horror and Revulsion

Did you check Instagram this morning? You may have noticed a very new, very horizontal interface, the result of Instagram testing the new interface a little more widely than it meant to:
The internet (or Twitter, at least) reacted to the news with equanimity and the acceptance that all things change and we change with them, the same way the internet greets all new things:
The new UI had users scrolling horizontally to see posts, and then scrolling vertically to see comments. It rolled out to users sporadically (judging from Twitter responses, users in Latin American countries saw it first) and then seemed to revert around 10:45 a.m. ET, though some are still reporting seeing it. Android users didn’t seem be affected at all.
Adam Mosseri, the head of product at Instagram, confirmed it was a test that was pushed a little more widely than it was supposed to:
So rest easy for now — your Instagram feed is vertical once again. For now.