Internet Reacts to Horizontal Instagram Scroll With Horror and Revulsion

“It was like Instagram, but everything went sideways. It was like a nightmare I couldn’t wake up from.” Photo: FRANCESCO CARTA/Getty Images

Did you check Instagram this morning? You may have noticed a very new, very horizontal interface, the result of Instagram testing the new interface a little more widely than it meant to:

Instagram just removed the vertical feed for a horizontal scroll and it might be the worst change of 2018 #uxdesign #ux #appdesign #UIUXDesign pic.twitter.com/N4CPAqyqL0 — Joey Lacus (@JoeyLacus) December 27, 2018

The internet (or Twitter, at least) reacted to the news with equanimity and the acceptance that all things change and we change with them, the same way the internet greets all new things:

me when I opened Instagram for the first time after my phone updated it automatically pic.twitter.com/h15UcCVnbt — johanis (@jyrhighness) December 27, 2018

the new Instagram update has small dick energy, my exes can relate — y/n (@yndiaries) December 27, 2018

Me scrolling through my instagram feed



pic.twitter.com/g6AUJ4nhHV — Joey Langone (@JoeyLangone) December 27, 2018

Everyone: the year can’t get any worse



Instagram: pic.twitter.com/cU8SkXnsKW — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) December 27, 2018

The new UI had users scrolling horizontally to see posts, and then scrolling vertically to see comments. It rolled out to users sporadically (judging from Twitter responses, users in Latin American countries saw it first) and then seemed to revert around 10:45 a.m. ET, though some are still reporting seeing it. Android users didn’t seem be affected at all.

When you see your Instagram go back to normal...#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/sv2XPQwYmh — FastCHEX (@FastChex) December 27, 2018

Adam Mosseri, the head of product at Instagram, confirmed it was a test that was pushed a little more widely than it was supposed to:

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

So rest easy for now — your Instagram feed is vertical once again. For now.