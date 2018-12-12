Is Taylor Swift’s Very Private Boyfriend Ready to Propose?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

Former big fan of public displays of affection Taylor Swift has been privately dating the British actor Joe Alwyn for about a year and a half now. Is it serious? Hard to say, since Swift, 28, and Alwyn, 27, are so private all the time. But this week, Us Weekly reports that Alwyn is totally thinking marriage. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” a source told the tabloid. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.” Does he now?

Everyone loves engagement speculation, and what a perfectly convenient time for Us Weekly to get it started. Alwyn is currently promoting two films with Oscars potential: The Favourite, starring Swift’s friend Emma Stone, and Mary, Queen of Scots, starring possible Swift acquaintances Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. Alwyn has small-ish parts in both movies. Earlier this week, he walked the red carpet at the Mary, Queen of Scots premiere in London by himself, but — guess what — Swift was also there. She didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet (private), but you can see a pic of her chatting inside the after-party here. She wore a lacy bra and held a glass of white wine (or maybe water in a wineglass). Fun!

Last week, Esquire published a short profile of Alwyn in which he sort-of addressed his relationship. He said that he didn’t ask anyone for advice on managing media interest in his love life, because “I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

So if he does propose, we probably won’t hear about it from him. Luckily, there is Us Weekly.

Here’s a British relationship I wasn’t sure would last: Robert Pattinson, former vampire, and Suki Waterhouse, current model, are going strong. We first saw photos of them together at the end of July — they were making out and laughing outside the Soho House at 1 a.m. It’s now Christmastime and they are still going out until the early morning hours together: The Daily Mail has photos of them leaving the Evgeny “Annual Vodka and Caviar party” in London at 5 a.m. on Sunday. Waterhouse’s 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, was there, too. Do you think they all chatted?

Photo: Mark Milan / SplashNews.com

Also at the party: Chris Pine and his British girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (who used to date Chris Martin). They have reached the “matching outfits” stage of their relationship.

Photo: XPOS/Old Boy’s Club / BACKGRID

Across the pond in Calabasas, things are a bit more dramatic. Apparently, 20-year-old Sofia Richie is upset that her 35-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick is spending time with the 39-year-old mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. Oh dear. A source told People this week, “There has been and will continue to be things with Scott’s family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.”

Maybe this photo upset her?

Or maybe this is Richie’s way of developing a story line for herself should the Kardashians ever allow her to participate in their reality show.

And in New York, somebody took a cell phone photo of Pete Davidson on a date at Carbone and (probably) sold it to TMZ. As of today, the woman in the picture is just a mystery brunette.

One small blessing from this week:

Meghan Markle looked like this at the British Fashion Awards!

Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This foreign born permanent A list celebrity is pitching a reality show. Her last one was a disaster. She wants the show though to keep her philandering husband at home more often.”

Sure, why not?

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Angelina Jolie and her children at my favorite L.A. destination: The Grove. Have you done your holiday shopping yet?

Photo: JOLA, GEDU, ENAV/Bruce/Javiles/Terma / BACKGRID

Get the best celebrity gossip in your inbox every week. Receive alerts every time there's more news from You Know What I Heard. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Thanks so much for gossiping, and don’t forget to send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal, if you’d like to chat.