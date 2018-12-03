Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Jameela Jamil has vowed never to stop coming for “people, men and women, who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like in order to be accepted by society.” Her tireless advocacy against body-shaming — which has seen her taking on magazines for overusing Photoshop, and celebrities like the Kardashians for hawking weight-loss teas — recently culminated in an op-ed about why we should ban airbrushing.

In a piece for BBC as well as a series of tweets on Sunday, Jamil wrote about why she feels airbrushing is a “crime” against women, and should be banned.

“I think it’s a disgusting tool that has been weaponized, predominantly against women, and is responsible for so many more problems than we realize because we are blinded by the media, our culture and our society,” she wrote in the BBC piece.

Her comments may have come from a good place (sorry), but Jamil is now facing social-media criticism from people who say that, while she has a point, the way she’s going about these discussions isn’t helpful — nor is the call to make airbrushing illegal. Plus, some people are wary of her constant calling out of other celebrities, especially as someone who’s also already conventionally beautiful.

Extreme airbrushing *is* harmful and it is a result of misogynistic,toxic beauty standards but there are better ways to discuss it without somehow weaponising it against women and being didactic about it & also illegal? Of all the things women go through.. — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) December 2, 2018

Not that "tummy tea" and Photoshop are good for society (quite the opposite), but it's extremely telling if one's chosen sole issues in life are ones that enable constant criticism of one's peers. — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) December 3, 2018

Woman who weighs 98 lbs: I don’t feel GUILTY for eating chocolate. That’s a sick message to send to the thousands of women who Want to be me!!!

Jameela: we need more voices like this in the community of women whose job it is to be hot — Christin Bailey (@hexprax) December 2, 2018

Jamil, for her part, seems pretty aware that she’s going overboard, but says she’s not planning on stopping anytime soon.

“I know I’m being a bit extra over this whole thing, but the war against women’s bodies/general image is ongoing and out of control,” she tweeted last week. “Teen surgery, eating disorders and self harm are at an ALL TIME HIGH. So it’s going to involve a big noise to fight back. Don’t like it? Mute me.”