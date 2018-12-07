White Supremacist Found Guilty of Murdering Heather Heyer

James Fields Jr. Photo: AP/REX/Shutterstock

James Alex Fields Jr. was found guilty on Friday of murdering Heather Heyer at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

Fields, 21, had driven 500 miles from his apartment in Maumee, Ohio, to participate in the August 12, 2017 rally of white-supremacist groups, where he marched with the neo-Nazi group Vanguard America. Later that day, Fields plowed his gray Dodge Charger into a crowd of counter-protesters in downtown Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heyer, and injuring dozens more.

In addition to first-degree murder — for which he faces 20 years to life in prison — Fields was found guilty on five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of failing to stop at an accident involving a death. He still currently faces a 30-count hate-crime indictment brought against him by the Department of Justice, including “one count of a hate crime act resulting in the death of Heather Heyer,” and “28 counts of hate crime acts causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill.”

Though Fields’s defense lawyers reportedly tried to paint the white supremacist as remorseful during the trial — showing a video in court of the moment of his arrest in 2017, in which he says, “I didn’t want to hurt people. I thought they were attacking me,” — phone calls and texts to his mother before and after the attack told another story. On his way down to the rally, Fields reportedly texted his mother a picture of Adolf Hitler after she asked him to be careful, writing, “We’re not the one [sic] who need to be careful.” And then, while he was in prison last December, he called Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, “one of those anti-white communists,” and said, “It doesn’t matter. It’s not up for questioning. She’s the enemy.”

After burying her daughter, Bro told reporters that she’d had to hide her daughter’s grave to prevent it being defaced by Nazis. “I don’t want other mothers to be in my spot,” Bro said, through tears and under heavy police supervision on the one-year anniversary of Heyer’s death. “I don’t want other mothers to go through this.”