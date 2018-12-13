John Mayer Used an Extremely Him Line to Pick Up Kourtney Kardashian

John Mayer, Kourtney Kardashian, sweet serendipity. Photo: Getty Images

Dating is universally weird, and there’s no one way to go about it. Some people prefer to list their hobbies in dating profiles (Burning Man! Running marathons! Sending five in-app messages before the conversation drops off forever!), while others handle things the old-fashioned way by chatting up friends of friends at local gatherings. John Mayer is part of this latter camp, and his methodology might just be the most John Mayer thing about him.

According to Us Weekly and its sources, the singer attempted to make a move on Kourtney Kardashian at GQ’s recent Men of the Year party in Los Angeles. He reportedly said that their running into each other was “sweet serendipity” and that they should “meet up soon,” which are both great titles for yet-to-be-released John Mayer songs, should he need inspiration in the studio.

Alas, it was not to be, as apparently he is just not the reality star’s “type,” another source explained. Unfortunately for him, it seems that Kourtney is just not that into John Mayer, or is at least immune to some deeply John Mayer pickup lines.

Perhaps next time John should mention his skin-care regimen at parties. Hot new dating tip: Talk about Glossier for hours.