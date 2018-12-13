After a Brief Détente, the Kanye/Drake Beef Is Back On

Someone put them in time-out. Photo: Getty Images

In this edition of Guess What Kanye Tweeted, he’s back to being in his feelings about his frenemy Drake. Earlier this year, Kanye tweeted his many apologies to the rapper with whom he’s had a falling out over, oh I don’t know, everything. Then, a couple of weeks later, took a less conciliatory tone with an Instagram video scolding Drake for letting people believe Drake had slept with Kim Kardashian West. Feeling a way once again, Kanye tweeted on Thursday that Drake owes him an overdue apology for being shady. The tweets were sparked by Drake’s apparent indirect request to get permission for sample clearance of 2009’s “Say What’s Real,” which flipped Kanye’s “Say You Will” (likely because Drake intends to release his So Far Gone mixtape on streaming for the first time for its tenth anniversary next year).

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

But Kanye has some conditions: First, Drake must apologize for dissing his Yeezys. Then he has to make amends for being all buddy-buddy with Kris Jenner behind Kanye’s back. He must definitely pay penance for allegedly having Pusha T attacked at his Toronto show, and acknowledge the proof that Kanye didn’t spill the beans about Drake’s secret son after all. But of utmost importance, Kanye won’t rest until Drake says he’s sorry for sending him all those devil emoji during Kanye’s difficult time. “It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me,” he tweeted. “I need my apologies now. No tough talk either.”

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It seemed Kanye apparently got his apology (and fast!). And Drake got … what he had coming: Kanye denied the clearance anyway, to which Drake sent a different, less devilish emoji. We hope you’ve enjoyed this playground drama.

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way... not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Update 10:20 p.m. EST: Kanye is now tweeting that Drake actually called to threaten Ye. Kanye is now laying not only the Pusha T attack at Aubrey’s feet, but also all of hip-hops ills. “I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital,” wrote Kanye, “He running around like he pac.” In a series of unthreaded tweets, Kanye elaborated that his problem with Drake is that Kanye feels he set the template for being simultaneously hard and soft. Kanye’s pink polo-wearing paved the way for Drake’s incessant outpouring of feelings, and now Drake is threatening him? How dare he?!

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Since the pool line he’s been trying to poke at me and fuck with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Now he’s so street — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Don’t ever speak on 350s — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m your oxygen — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

West went on to say that this beef with Drake is indicative of why black people cannot overcome oppression in this country. “That’s why black people never get ahead and and we stay controlled,” he tweeted. “Cause we rather act cool than sit and have a convo … Now it’s a kid in@critical [sic] condition.”

If I’m bipolar This kind of shit can get me ramped — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Snoop is my elder and an inspiration to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

In the end, Kanye believes that though the animosity between he and Drake is real, Drake’s threats are fake as fuck. “We both too high profile for you to actually do something to me,” Ye tweeted. Kanye wants to settle this with a face-to-face conversation: “Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing.”

You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You pick@on people with mental health issues — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You send emojis — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You try to pick targets you think are easy — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Ye never been easy. I navigated these waters before you. That’s why you could be you — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

How you gone text Kriss but not speak to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Kanye feels Drake is a pawn in a larger game, or perhaps computer simulation. “These tweets are not emotional,” he wrote, “This is a man speaking to a man that has been placed in the program to fuck with Kanye West head and set me up.” And because Ye feels that Drake’s a pawn, he’s taking the higher road, saying that he would never mention Drake’s “(blank).” But what is blank? WHAT IS BLANK? Son? Blackface photo? Friend with MS? Pathetic crush on Rihanna? The possibilities are endless.

Update Midnight: Now he’s screenshotting the Book of Revelations and calling out out Travis Scott for the Drake collab. “People sold their souls,” Ye tweeted. “You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law.” Did Kanye confirm that Kylie and Travis are actually married? Stay tuned.