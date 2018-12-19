The Royals Went to Buckingham Palace for a Pre-Christmas Lunch, How Nice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth hosted her pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday — one of her annual holiday traditions — and somehow we were not invited? The event is actually a private affair for members of the British royal family, and typically all we really get to see from it are pictures of royals arriving at the palace. This year was no exception, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids were spotted rolling up to the palace.

Prince William, nanny Maria Borrallo, Prince George, and Kate Middleton. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

This year, there was no scandal around the event, though it did take place after Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry dealt with weeks of rumors of alleged infighting and drama between the two couples. (The drama got so intense that Kensington Palace made the rare move of publicly denying a report that Meghan and Kate had exchanged harsh words — which is a big deal, as palace press offices basically never say anything on the record about royals’ personal lives.) From the brief glances we received of the royals in their cars, none of them looked particularly bothered.

Kate Middleton. Photo: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock/Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

On top of that, both Kate and Meghan looked simultaneously glam and dressed appropriately for a family event — Meghan had a fancy turtleneck, while Kate wore a pink shirt, and Meghan wore fancy earrings while both had great blowouts.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

So, even if the rumors of “tension” between the two couples are slightly true, here’s hoping they all at least had a nice time at the event.

