Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Re-Outfitted at the Queen’s Party

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle rolled up to Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s pre-Christmas lunch, a holiday tradition for the royals and those of us who subsequently stare at the pics of them arriving at the event in cars.

Per usual, the car pics were basically all we got of the two women (except for a single grainy, long-distance picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking into the palace that I saw on Instagram), so what exactly they were wearing (other than what we saw of the shoulder portions of their outfits) was a bit of a mystery. But thanks to the internet (and the Daily Mail), we now know that the two women re-wore outfits they’d worn before to the party.

Before I go on, here are their car pics:

Meghan Markle in 2018. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

And:

Kate Middleton in 2018. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Among normal people, re-wearing an outfit is a very common thing and not even slightly noteworthy. For example, I hardly ever buy new things, and currently am re-wearing the same pants I wore yesterday. But of course, when these royal women throw on something they’ve worn before, some of us momentarily view them as at least a little relatable, which is nice.

So, in the case of the pre-Christmas lunch, internet sleuths (not me, sadly) determined that Meghan likely re-wore an Erdem dress she donned in her pre-royal days. The last time we saw her in this outfit (allegedly!) was on The Today Show, in 2016 — a reminder that as one of the stars of Suits, Meghan had at least some degree of fame before joining the royal family.

Meghan Markle in 2016. Photo: NBC

Similarly, the Daily Mail notes that for the party, Kate seemed to be wearing a pink Stella McCartney dress she wore back in 2011 at Prince Philip’s private 90th birthday party.

Kate Middleton in 2011. Photo: REX/Shutterstock

Wow … if you put aside all the money, power, access, etc., literally everything else that comes with living in a palace, royals really are just like us!

