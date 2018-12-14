Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Sending Out The Cutest Christmas Card

We can’t all celebrate the holidays at Sandringham with the royals, but at least we can all enjoy their Christmas card.

On Friday, the Kensington Royal Instagram account released a new photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, writing that the photo will grace the royal family’s 2018 Christmas card.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” the caption reads. “The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

The casual, autumnal photo is a perfect break from all the drama that has surrounded the royals in recent weeks. In the last month, dramatic stories about the royal family have proliferated British tabloids, with rumors about everything from “tension” between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to a supposed rift between Prince William and Prince Harry that caused the latter to move himself and Meghan Markle out of Kensington Palace.

Amidst the onslaught of negativity, including claims that the royal couples will not be spending the holidays apart from each other, a source told the Daily Mail that the “reports regarding Christmas are wrong,” and everyone will indeed be together at Sandringham this year.

In the middle of all the drama, it looks like Kate and Prince William are doing their best to enjoy the holidays — and hope the drama dies down.

