Kick Off 2019 With a Pair of Crocodile-Effect Boots

Finer Things A photo series with a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Yudi Ela

Take a pair of Chloe’s embossed crocodile-effect calfskin boots, add the brand’s latest mini Roy bucket bag, and you’ve got yourself a winning combination for the new year. All the accessories from the ’70s-inspired, semi-equestrian collection are riding high (ahem) on our wish list for 2019, but we’re especially enamored of this nougat-hued pairing. The Western-style boots are perfect to see you through January’s wet and cold weather, while the little horse-embroidered bag with its cotton-canvas drawstring closure can fit all the necessities you need. The ham and bag of chestnuts, of course, are optional.

$1,490 at Chloe Vinny High Boot $1,490 at Chloe Buy

$1,980 at Chloe Mini Roy Bucket Bag $1,980 at Chloe Buy