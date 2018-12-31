finer things

Kick Off 2019 With a Pair of Crocodile-Effect Boots

And a bucket bag to match.

By Photograph By
Photo: Yudi Ela
Photo: Yudi Ela

Take a pair of Chloe’s embossed crocodile-effect calfskin boots, add the brand’s latest mini Roy bucket bag, and you’ve got yourself a winning combination for the new year. All the accessories from the ’70s-inspired, semi-equestrian collection are riding high (ahem) on our wish list for 2019, but we’re especially enamored of this nougat-hued pairing. The Western-style boots are perfect to see you through January’s wet and cold weather, while the little horse-embroidered bag with its cotton-canvas drawstring closure can fit all the necessities you need. The ham and bag of chestnuts, of course, are optional.

Vinny High Boot
$1,490 at Chloe
$1,490 at Chloe
Buy
Mini Roy Bucket Bag
$1,980 at Chloe
$1,980 at Chloe
Buy

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Kick Off 2019 With a Pair of Crocodile-Effect Boots