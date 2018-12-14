Kim Kardashian Issues a Very Stern Warning to Drake

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has officially weighed in on the Kanye West/Drake beef. On Thursday night, she took to Twitter (where else?) to @ Drake, giving him a very stern warning: “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

In a follow-up tweet, Kim continued to defend her husband, writing, “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

The Kanye/Drake feud dates back to a falling-out the two apparently had earlier this year, but Kim’s comments came after Kanye went on a tweetstorm on Thursday demanding an apology from Drake, and claiming that Drake threatened him. His tweets were sparked by Drake’s apparent indirect request to get permission for sample clearance of 2009’s “Say What’s Real,” which flipped Kanye’s “Say You Will.”

Kanye has some conditions before he considers giving permission. For one thing, he would like Drake to apologize for dissing his Yeezys, which he said was an attempt to “take food out your idols kids mouths [sic].” He is also requesting that Drake make amends for texting Kris Jenner behind his back and for allegedly having Pusha T attacked at his Toronto show; he also demands that Drake acknowledge the proof that Kanye didn’t reveal Drake’s secret son. Most of all, he’d like Drake to say sorry for his most egregious act of all: sending Kanye devil emojis during a difficult time.

Aubrey Drake Graham has yet to respond to Kanye or Kim (Drake Bell, however, has), but in any case, at least two people out there just want the drama to end.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

