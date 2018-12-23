Gift of the Day: A Starry Eye Mask

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

When you wish upon a star, does your wish include brightening your dark-eye circles? It might after holiday boozing and too many Netflix Christmas movies. That’s when this festive eye mask comes in handy. Each mask contains a pair of eye gels that come infused with retinol and gold to moisturize and depuff the often dry and shadowy under-eye area.

In an Instagram-savvy touch, the masks are also shaped like shooting star crescents and handily fit in the U shape below your eye. Leave them on for 10 to 15 minutes adorably starry-eyed while dreaming of brighter skies and brighter under-eyes ahead.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.