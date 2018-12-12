This Seems Like a Very Chill Divorce Situation

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Larry Busacca/2016 Getty Images

Divorces are historically not the most amicable situations. They can be extremely expensive and typically happen after you can’t stand to be around your spouse anymore. But not for Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, who got divorced in 1993. They’re post-marriage life is extremely chill.

Nothing says this more clearly than the relationship that Bonet’s current husband has with her ex-husband. On Saturday, Momoa hosted Saturday Night Live, and Kravitz came out to support his friend. Kravitz posted a photo to Instagram outside of his SNL dressing room, writing that Momoa “is doing his thing right now.”

Then, not to outdone, Momoa presented Kravitz with a gift for his support: custom wooden carved skull rings. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa wrote in the comments. “Mahalo lenny for coming to support me.”

Kravitz and Bonet are Zoe Kravitz’s parents, and they’ve remained friends over the years – they even attended the 2015 Met Gala together. Bonet and Momoa met in 2005, according to People and were married in 2007. Bonet and Momoa have two children together.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” said Bonet about meeting Momoa in a 2018 Porter cover story. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

Staying on good terms with your ex seems like its own miracle, but having your current partner get along and support your ex? That’s an absolute blessing.