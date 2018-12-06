I Can’t Believe How Many Beauty Products Already Come in Pantone’s 2019 Color

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
Do you remember what this year’s Pantone Color of the Year is? If not, great, because Pantone just announced next year’s shade, which is where you should focus all your attention. Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year is 16-1546! But you can call it Living Coral!
According to the Pantone Color Institute, Living Coral is “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.” If that doesn’t paint a clear enough picture for you, you can watch this nine-second video of a fish in Living Coral calmly hovering next to an actual living coral. Or you can just start browsing a bunch of beauty products (I did both.)
According to Pantone, Living Coral is a “vibrant, yet mellow” orange-pink. Almost every beauty product that has “universally flattering” or “flushed” in its description comes in the shade. Living Coral is that lipstick that’s cheerfully bright, but not too bright. It’s that blush that makes it look like blood is coursing through your veins, but in a healthy way, and at a completely normal speed. Here, 11 beauty products that already come in Living Coral so you’ll be well-prepared and life-affirmed for 2019.
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
$24
at Sephora
Get this cult-favorite lip balm in Sugar Coral Tinted, a “bold juicy coral.”
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
$29
at Sephora
Get this cult-favorite, long-wear blush in Peaceful, a “soft nude peach” that’s also a coral.
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil
$18
at Sephora
Get this creamy, multi-tasking, matte pencil in 700 Whichever Coral to channel Living Coral in more unorthodox ways.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
at Sephora
Get this magnetized, highlighting shimmer stick by our very own Pope in Yacht Lyfe, a “glimmer peach-pink” that is also a coral.
Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain
$37
at Sephora
If you’re feeling fancy, get this award-winning matte lip stain in 22 Coral Anti-Mainstream, a “neon coral.”
Black Up Blush
$13
at Sephora
If you’re looking for a blush that will actually show up on darker skin tones, get this highly pigmented one in NBL 05, a “coral.”
Essie Nail Polish
$9
at Ulta
All Essie shades are fashion-forward, but if you really want to get ahead, try one in Tart Deco, a “Colorful Coral Nail Polish.”
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Palette
$27
at Sephora
This popular eye palette by Huda Kattan is selling out fast, so get in on the coral action while you can.
Glossier Cloud Paint
$18
at Glossier
Most of Glossier’s products have a “life-affirming” affect to them, so get this gel-cream blush in Dawn, “a sunny coral” for a double-whammy.
Lipstick QueenSinner Collection Lipstick
$19
at Dermstore
If you really want to wear Living Coral in all its glory, get this full-coverage lipstick in Coral Sinner.
Herbivore BotanicalsCoco Rose Lip Tint
$24
at Dermstore
And if you just want a wash of Living Coral, get this soothing lip balm in Coral.
