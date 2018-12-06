pantone color of the year

I Can’t Believe How Many Beauty Products Already Come in Pantone’s 2019 Color

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Do you remember what this year’s Pantone Color of the Year is? If not, great, because Pantone just announced next year’s shade, which is where you should focus all your attention. Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year is 16-1546! But you can call it Living Coral!

According to the Pantone Color Institute, Living Coral is “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.” If that doesn’t paint a clear enough picture for you, you can watch this nine-second video of a fish in Living Coral calmly hovering next to an actual living coral. Or you can just start browsing a bunch of beauty products (I did both.)

According to Pantone, Living Coral is a “vibrant, yet mellow” orange-pink. Almost every beauty product that has “universally flattering” or “flushed” in its description comes in the shade. Living Coral is that lipstick that’s cheerfully bright, but not too bright. It’s that blush that makes it look like blood is coursing through your veins, but in a healthy way, and at a completely normal speed. Here, 11 beauty products that already come in Living Coral so you’ll be well-prepared and life-affirmed for 2019.

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
$24 at Sephora

Get this cult-favorite lip balm in Sugar Coral Tinted, a “bold juicy coral.”

$24 at Sephora
Buy
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
$29 at Sephora

Get this cult-favorite, long-wear blush in Peaceful, a “soft nude peach” that’s also a coral.

$29 at Sephora
Buy
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil
$18 at Sephora

Get this creamy, multi-tasking, matte pencil in 700 Whichever Coral to channel Living Coral in more unorthodox ways.

$18 at Sephora
Buy
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25 at Sephora

Get this magnetized, highlighting shimmer stick by our very own Pope in Yacht Lyfe, a “glimmer peach-pink” that is also a coral.

$25 at Sephora
Buy
Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain
Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain
$37 at Sephora

If you’re feeling fancy, get this award-winning matte lip stain in 22 Coral Anti-Mainstream, a “neon coral.”

$37 at Sephora
Buy
Black Up Blush
Black Up Blush
$13 at Sephora

If you’re looking for a blush that will actually show up on darker skin tones, get this highly pigmented one in NBL 05, a “coral.”

$13 at Sephora
Buy
Essie Nail Polish
Essie Nail Polish
$9 at Ulta

All Essie shades are fashion-forward, but if you really want to get ahead, try one in Tart Deco, a “Colorful Coral Nail Polish.”

$9 at Ulta
Buy
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Palette
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Palette
$27 at Sephora

This popular eye palette by Huda Kattan is selling out fast, so get in on the coral action while you can.

$27 at Sephora
Buy
Glossier Cloud Paint
Glossier Cloud Paint
$18 at Glossier

Most of Glossier’s products have a “life-affirming” affect to them, so get this gel-cream blush in Dawn, “a sunny coral” for a double-whammy.

$18 at Glossier
Buy
Lipstick QueenSinner Collection Lipstick
Lipstick QueenSinner Collection Lipstick
$19 at Dermstore

If you really want to wear Living Coral in all its glory, get this full-coverage lipstick in Coral Sinner.

$19 at Dermstore
Buy
Herbivore BotanicalsCoco Rose Lip Tint
Herbivore BotanicalsCoco Rose Lip Tint
$24 at Dermstore

And if you just want a wash of Living Coral, get this soothing lip balm in Coral.

$24 at Dermstore
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
I Found a Ton of Beauty Products in Pantone’s 2019 Color