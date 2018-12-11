Paloma Elsesser in Converse x MadeMe. Photo: Courtesy of Converse.

It is an unspoken rule, at least in my book, that the only New Yorker who can truly pull off cowboy boots is Fran Lebowitz. Unless you’re actually from a place where cowboy boots are part of the uniform — or unless you intuitively know how to style them — they can feel a bit out of place on the East Coast. Sneakers are the cowboy boots of New York. This is a fact.

That being said, I’ve found a compromise: a new collaboration between MadeMe and Converse. The 12-piece capsule collection (MadeMe’s second with Converse) combines New York streetwear staples like sneakers, T-shirts, and tracksuits with Western aesthetics like a sheriff’s star, and yes, cowboy boots. Miraculously, the results satisfy the tastes of both coasts. And who better to model the collection than Los Angeles–raised, New York–based model Paloma Elsesser?

Founded in 2007 by Erin Magee, MadeMe is a streetwear brand “by girls, for girls,” inspired by early ’90s culture and downtown youth. Magee herself has a background at Supreme and has been pioneering women’s clothes and accessories that are just as fun and hype-inducing.

Personally, I’m excited to finally have a piece of Westernwear to call my own. And even more excited to wear it on my upcoming flight from JFK to LAX over the holidays. Yee-haw!

Shop the full collection, which ranges in price from $35 to $120, here.

