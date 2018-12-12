Spend the Holidays in These Sweats, Guilt-Free

Photo: Courtesy of Pangaia

The final months of the year are all about stretchy pants and comfortable basics – with the odd glittery dress thrown in for balance. If you’re looking to upgrade your classic sweats you’ve had since high school, we suggest PANGAIA, a new sustainably made brand.

PANGAIA makes a collection of basics, all made with either recycled materials or innovative fabric alternatives. The first drop consists of a puffer, a sweatshirt, track pants, and a T-shirt. They use super-cool innovations like using flowers to fill the down coats instead of feather. And the T-shirt is partially made with seaweed yarn, which uses less water than normal cotton. Outside of the actual clothes, 1 percent of the proceeds go to a nonprofit that acts against plastic pollution. If the idea of spending the last few weeks of the year in eco-friendly loungewear, its available now on their website. The first drop ranges from $150–$300.