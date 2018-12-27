So Meghan Markle Didn’t Ban Prince Harry From Hunting After All

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite earlier reports that Meghan Markle had prohibited her husband from joining all the other royal lads for their Boxing Day hunting tradition, Prince Harry partook in his beloved pastime — and the palace will have you know that Meghan was fine with it.

Earlier this month, rumors started to circulate that the PETA-approved duchess of Sussex had asked Harry to skip out on the annual ritual at the queen’s Sandringham estate, as she cares quite a bit about animal welfare and is reportedly opposed to blood sports. A royal source speculated that this might have caused a rift between Harry and Prince William, as the tradition was always a “great chance to bond as brothers.” But according to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, Harry went “out as usual for the shoot after a hearty breakfast” yesterday with William and the others, and Markle was apparently chill with it.

“It’s completely untrue that Her Royal Highness has banned the Duke from shooting,” a palace source insisted. Another told the Mail that “Harry believes shooting is a sustainable field sport, and she won’t stop him.”

Following the shoot, Meghan, Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth hopped over to Wood Farm to join the boys, who were probably famished after a long morning of murdering pheasants, for a cold-cuts feast. So, if Meghan was at all (understandably) disapproving of her husband’s decision to participate in the royal hunting tradition, she clearly did not show it — at least not publicly.

So much for that tense royal Christmas!

