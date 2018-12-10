Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wearing Givenchy. Photo: Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

On Monday, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the annual British Fashion Awards, despite the royal rumor mill currently working overtime in London.

The Duchess of Sussex had good reason to make a public appearance that night, as she was there to present Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller with the award for British Womenswear Designer of the Year. Keller designed perhaps the most important, meaningful dress of Markle’s life: the one she wore during her wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year, which drew tears from millions of eyeballs, and that has spawned a gazillion knockoffs since. Keller has also outfitted Markle for many, if not majority of her public appearances this year. So, it’s safe to say that Givenchy is Markle’s brand of choice, and Keller is certainly a winner in her book.

“As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear,” said Markle when she took the stage wearing a one-shoulder, black velvet Givenchy gown, which elegantly hugged her baby bump. “Sometimes it’s very personal and sometimes it’s emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women,” Markle added.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wearing Givenchy. Photo: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

“This woman is so amazing,” said Keller when she accepted her award. “I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life … I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment.”