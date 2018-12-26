Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite British tabloids’ insistence that Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate was going to be an incredibly tense time for the royals — did you hear that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were feuding? — the holiday seemed to have been drama-free.

According to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan put on a “united front” on Christmas day, which marked the family’s first public appearance following nearly two months of rumored drama between both the Duchesses and the Dukes. On this holy holiday, the family was, as expected by royal experts, all smiles.

“Merry Christmas!” Kensington Palace captioned an Instagram of the royals. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and Members of @theroyalfamily at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church.”

On Christmas morning, the couples partook in their annual walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene for the holiday service, and quickly greeted fans afterwards. Then, they headed back to the Estate to feast on a lunch of roast turkey and steamed fruit pudding, and watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation — what sounds like an incredibly wholesome, undramatic day.

Of course, if any of the royal family members were actually secretly fighting, they would conceal this tension from the public, especially on Christmas. Plus, there’s still time for drama to emerge — especially during the royal family’s Boxing Day tradition, from which Prince Harry will reportedly be noticeably (and controversially) absent. Hmm!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.