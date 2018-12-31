Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Too Busy Playing Scrabble to ‘Feud’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The weeks leading up to royal holiday festivities at Sandringham were marked by nonstop rumors of an alleged “feud” between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. But the women not only publicly showed a united front while attending church on Christmas morning; they also reportedly played a friendly game of Scrabble in private.

According to the Sun, the pregnant duchess of Sussex and her sister-in-law, the duchess of Cambridge, put aside whatever difference they may (or likely, may not) have had to enjoy some good-natured board games over the holidays. Truly, the Sun literally likens the act to enemy troops getting along during a war, which is rather hyperbolic in our opinion. Check out this quote:

An insider said: “If German and British troops could put their differences to one side to play football during World War One, the feeling was Kate and Meghan could follow suit for Scrabble.”

Wow. We’re momentarily speechless …

Well, anyway, the tabloid reports that board games were whipped out after the royal family watched the queen’s speech — and both Kate and Meghan “got stuck” into playing the traditional quiz games. The source adds: “They were chuckling along together. You wouldn’t know there was any tension between the two. It was a wonderful day and night.” Apparently Meghan wasn’t drinking, since she is pregnant, but Kate reportedly had a glass or two of wine (same), and everyone had a great time.

In that same article, the Sun also notes that Kate and Meghan “have tried to cool claims they don’t get on.” This comes weeks after Kensington Palace, which hardly ever publicly comments on rumors about the royals’ personal lives, issued a denial over one of the many frustrating feud stories about the two women. It’s also been reported that Meghan has been upset she isn’t allowed to speak out against the many rumors.

So, at the very least, the pictures of Kate and Meghan looking friendly at Christmas, and the story of their fun Scrabble game, should help quash some of those annoying rumors. Next time we see inevitable reports about the two women, let’s remind ourselves that they’re simply too busy getting along to “feud.”

