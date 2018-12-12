Damn, You Googled Meghan Markle a Lot This Year

Meghan Markle, probably not Googling Meghan Markle. Photo: Ken Woroner/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meghan Markle had a very big 2018, and … well, the rest of us spent a lot of time Googling exactly how big Meghan Markle’s 2018 was.

The newly-minted royal was the most-Googled person in the world this year, according to the search engine-slash-verb. Interest peaked in mid-May, right around the time of her nuptials with Prince Harry; a later, uh, bump occurred when Kensington Palace announced the Duchess’s pregnancy in October. Most of the search terms related to weddings, because the monarchy works hard but Pinterest boards work even harder.

Meghan was joined on the top of the Google charts by newlywed Hailey Bieber, who spent a lot of this year going to church with her new husband, Justin. The most rollercoaster Google-year award goes to Cardi B, who revealed her pregnancy, her surprise marriage, her new baby, and her breakup in one 12-month span — all while dropping certified bangers.

Other highly Googled people included Demi Lovato, who was hospitalized following an overdose; Ariana Grande, whose relationship (and subsequent breakup) with Pete Davidson seems as if it happened a lifetime ago; and Stormy Daniels, who spent the greater part of this year embroiled in legal battles with Donald Trump.

Brett Kavanaugh and Logan Paul also made the list of the most-Googled people, in case you needed any more reason to put 2018 in the trash and start anew. Congratulations on your excellent year, Meghan; the rest of us may need a do-over.