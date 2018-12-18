Meghan Markle’s Power Coat Has Made a Triumphant Return

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has made her last public appearance before the royal Christmas celebrations, and she’s brought back her powerful coats.

On Tuesday, the Duchess visited residents of Brinsworth House, a nursing and care home for British entertainers, to help spread some holiday cheer. As People reports, she was given a tour of the facilities, and joined in on some fun holiday festivities, including some craft-making.

And because she’s also Meghan Markle, Style Icon, in addition to being Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, she wore another showstopping piece of outerwear. Her belted coat, Soia & Kyo’s Adelaida maxi-length wool coat in “Ash,” has undoubtedly joined the rankings of the Meghan Markle Power Coat. (To be fair, she’s worn some great trench coats, too, but let’s be real: The winter coat is where it’s at.)

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She also wore a floral Brock Collection dress, and told a Brinsworth resident that she’s doing “very good,” and also feeling “very pregnant.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s “very good” . . . very pregnant” as she meets a resident of Brinsworth House (📹 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/5F6p2mRvhm — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

The appearance was her last public royal engagement before the holiday break, where she and Prince Harry will join Kate Middleton and Prince William at Sandringham House, the country home of Queen Elizabeth II (amidst rumors of the supposed “tension” between the couples that tabloids have been quick to spread).

Before that, however, Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate with Queen Elizabeth and the extended family at an annual lunch at Buckingham Palace, where we will hopefully glimpse another Good Power Coat.

