Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Adele Reportedly Hung Out for a Good Cause

Prince Harry, Adele, and Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, before heading to Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped by the Hubb Community Kitchen for a surprise visit. But during that visit, the center also had another high-profile guest: Adele, an advocate for survivors of the Grenfell Tower Fire.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited the Hubb Community Kitchen on Thursday. And they weren’t the only familiar faces at @almanaar — #Justice4Grenfell supporter @Adele stopped by too!

Hubb chef (and one of its founders) Munira Mahmoud shared a snap from the pre-holiday event📸 pic.twitter.com/Ku4W33COTY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 21, 2018

Over the past year, Meghan has worked closely with the women of Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre, each of whom were affected by the devastating 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that claimed more than 70 lives. Proceeds of her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, go towards helping keep Hubb’s doors open, so that it can continue to provide a community kitchen space and meals for survivors of the fire.

Likewise, Adele has also worked closely to help victims of the fire. On the day of the fire, the superstar comforted survivors at the scene; she was also spotted there in June for the one-year anniversary, joining survivors to pay tribute. This month, she was one of several celebrities to appear in a video from survivors group Grenfell United, urging the British government to improve the housing system to avoid such tragedies.

Given their respective work on the cause, it isn’t surprising that Meghan (joined by her husband Prince Harry) or Adele would visit the community kitchen — but the fact that they were reportedly there at the same time just makes their visits all the more special. According to Hello!, the royals were joined by the musical superstar for their visit, and were updated on the latest news about the community and how the kitchen has improved.

Pictures of the three together haven’t yet been made available (if they will be available at all, that is), but one of Hubb’s chefs and founders, Munira Mahmoud, shared some snaps with Adele — and revealed in one that she had cooked for the singer two days in a row. We can only hope the three will one day publicly team up to support the kitchen’s efforts.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.