Photo: Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images

We may have gotten plenty of photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, but official pictures from the reception have remained elusive — until now.

On Friday, Kensington Palace shared the first officially-released photo of Meghan and Prince Harry from their private wedding reception: a shot of the couple from the back (with her stunning Stella McCartney halter dress on display) as they gaze upon fireworks. The photo, it turns out, will be on their Christmas card this year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,” the Instagram caption reads. “The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

The couple got married in a very royal ceremony in May, in front of 600 invited guests, and, well, the estimated 1.9 billion people watching from their homes around the world.

Afterwards, they celebrated at a private reception and lunch with their guests, and then at another private evening ceremony for just 200 close friends and family, hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House (right by Frogmore Cottage, which they’re now moving into) on the Windsor estate.

Though we didn’t get any photos of the private ceremonies, we did get some key details — such as the fact that guests were graciously allowed to slip into some comfortable slippers during the afternoon reception, and that Elton John performed. Oh, and that the evening reception was a less formal party, complete with a DJ, specialty cocktails, celebrity guests, and, of course, fireworks.

Meghan and Prince Harry also reportedly had their first dance to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” No footage of that just yet, but we’ll take what we can get.

