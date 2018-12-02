Michelle Obama Is Done With The Gospel of “Lean In”

Michelle Obama. Photo: www.RoyRochlin.Com/Getty Images

Michelle Obama set the record straight during an appearance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night, one of the many stops on her Becoming book tour. Speaking about work life balance, and finding a way to excel in your career and marriage, Obama spoke frankly about the what works and what doesn’t – and that the expectation of “having it all” isn’t always feasible.

“That whole ‘so you can have it all.’ Nope, not at the same time,” Obama said. “That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that shit doesn’t work all the time.”

re the unevenness of marriage, “it’s not enough to lean in, cause that shit doesn’t work all the time.” - michelle obama at barclays 😂 — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) December 2, 2018

The crowd erupted at hearing the former First Lady say “shit,” and Obama quickly apologized. “I forgot where I was for a moment!”

Cute moment at Michelle Obama’s book event tonight at the Barclays—she was getting into it & she said, “That lean in shit doesn’t always work!” Everyone freaked out that the First Lady had said "shit.” Michelle, too. She apologized. “I forgot where I was for a moment!” But... — Touré (@Toure) December 2, 2018

“Leaning in” is a method that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote about in her book 2013 book Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead. Even Sandberg herself acknowledge that the “leaning in” wasn’t as effective as she’d like it to be.

“We are stuck at less than 6% of the Fortune 500 CEO jobs and their equivalent in almost every country in the world. There were 19 countries run by women when Lean In was published. Today there are 11,” Sandberg said in 2017.

Obama didn’t just talk about what doesn’t work. She also discussed how found people to believe in her when she was growing up, because she couldn’t find support in traditional places. One high school guidance counselor told Obama that she wasn’t “Princeton material.”

“We all have to find the people who believe in us” - @MichelleObama at @barclayscenter talking about how she dismissed the high school guidance counselor who told her she was “not Princeton material” and instead found someone else to write her recommendation pic.twitter.com/FOmslJn1CS — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) December 2, 2018

Following her appearance at Barclays, Obama rescheduled a few of the stops on her book tour, to make time to attend George H.W. Bush’s funeral.