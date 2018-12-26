Miley Cyrus hopped off a plane in central Tennessee with a dream and an ivory dress, which can (maybe) only mean one thing: She got married?! And Liam Hemsworth is the groom! According to Instagram Story screenshots snapped by People, a party that resembled a wedding reception took place at Cyrus’s Tennessee home on Sunday evening. Also in attendance was Cyrus’s mother, Tish (but not her father, “Achy Breaky Heart” Billy); the Hemsworth bros, Chris and Luke; and her two sisters, Brandi and Noah. You can decipher by looking at the photos if this was all just a casual holiday shindig for the two families, but allow Sherlock Vulture will weigh in with three necessary clues: (1) Cyrus is wearing a lovely white dress, (2) Hemsworth is the only one in a tuxedo, and (3) there are many “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons floating around. No foam fingers, though. This isn’t 2013.
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married?
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage