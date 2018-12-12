Gift of the Day: Machine-Washable Cashmere Pajamas

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea every day.

Cashmere pajamas may sound indulgent, but that’s why they make such a great gift. Sleeping in soft, fluffy cashmere will make you (or your giftee) feel like you’re being hugged all night long. This pair from size-inclusive brand MM.LaFleur offers the best of both worlds, since it’s made of a blend of cotton and cashmere. With the breathable, adaptable fabric, you won’t be dripping buckets of sweat once you bundle up at night, but you also won’t freeze if your heating situation is less than stellar. The oversize silhouette is effortlessly chic, the elastic waist is comfortable, and best of all, despite being cashmere, they’re machine-washable on the delicate cycle.

